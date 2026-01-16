Jacksonville to open warming center as arctic cold front brings frigid temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will open a warming center on Sunday, Jan. 18, from 9 p.m. to Jan. 19 in response to a forecast of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills in the 20s.

The National Weather Service has warned that an Arctic cold front will bring extremely low temperatures to the area this weekend. The warming center at the Legends Center, located at 5130 Soutel Drive, will be activated when temperatures drop to 27 degrees or lower to provide shelter for those lacking adequate heating.

JTA (Jacksonville Transit Authority) buses will transport vulnerable individuals to the Legends Center, which will be staffed and have water available on-site. Residents are encouraged to bring bedding items such as air mattresses, blankets and pillows, as well as snacks, medication, hygiene items and entertainment like games and books.

In addition to the warming center, other shelters are being made available for the unhoused population, including the City Rescue Mission at 234 W. State Street, the Sulzbacher Center, and the Trinity Rescue Mission located at 622 W. Union Street.

The Sulzbacher Center serves men at one location and women and children at another, located at 5455 Springfield Blvd.

