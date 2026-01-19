Jacksonville opens cold-weather shelters as dangerous temperatures hit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will open a warming center on Sunday evening to assist residents without adequate heating as dangerously cold temperatures persist.

The warming center will be located at the Legends Center, situated at 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208, and will operate from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will provide free transportation to warming centers so residents can stay safe and warm. To use this service, simply let your bus operator know you are traveling to a warming center.

Residents utilizing the Warming Center should bring important items, including air mattresses, blankets, pillows, snacks, medications, hygiene items and games or toys for comfort during their stay.

Other cold-weather shelters in Jacksonville:

The City Rescue Mission at 234 W. State Street.

at 234 W. State Street. The Sulzbacher Center

Men: 611 East Adams St.



Women and children: 5455 Springfield Blvd.

Trinity Rescue Mission at 622 W. Union Street

For more details on the Warming Center and additional cold-weather resources, residents can visit jaxready.com/StayWarmJax.

