Jacksonville organization halts heartworm treatment funding; ACPS urges donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends of Jacksonville Animals, Inc. has paused its funding of heartworm treatment for dogs adopted through Animal Care and Protective Services, the organization said.

Heartworm disease is common among dogs in North Florida but is treatable, and affected dogs can go on to live long, healthy lives with proper care. Treatment typically costs between $500 and $1,500 per dog.

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FOJA had been covering most of those costs, but the effort was running a $10,000 monthly deficit. ACPS said that the shortfall led the organization to pause the program.

With the funding paused, heartworm treatment must now be handled in-house at the shelter.

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ACPS officials said this is expected to result in dogs staying at the shelter longer, fewer dogs being adopted out each month, and longer wait times for prospective adopters seeking to bring home a dog undergoing treatment.

ACPS is calling for donations to help save FOJA’s program. Contributions can be made at friendsofjaxanimals.com/donate.

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