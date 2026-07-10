All northbound lanes closed on I-295 in Oceanway area after fatal crash, car fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of I-295 in the Oceanway area have closed after a car crashed and caught fire late Thursday evening.

All northbound traffic is being detoured onto Alta Drive.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m., just north of the Alta Drive exit. The vehicle was seen erupting in flames at the treeline on highway cameras.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash as fatal around 11:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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