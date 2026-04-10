Food, toy and diaper giveaway to be held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A food, toy and diaper giveaway will be held this Saturday, April 11th, at 9 a.m.

The giveaway is hosted by Safe Future Foundation, Inc and UF Health Jacksonville, along with Feeding Northeast Florida.

The event will take place at 580 West 8th Street in Jacksonville.

No registration or RSVP is necessary, so those interested in attending should plan to get there early.

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