Jacksonville parents grieving 7-year-old daughter after she died following a visit to the dentist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven-year-old Sahara Wesley pedaled through life with joy and laughter.

The video from her parents shows her laughing and smiling on her bike.

“She was so fun and just loving, so sweet,” said her mom, Porsche Wesley.

“She wanted to be a firefighter,” said her dad, Phillip Orduna.

Her parents say she was completely healthy—until one visit to the dentist, to pull an abscessed tooth, changed everything.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Number one, she was completely healthy. Number two, when they gave her back to me, I had to carry her out of there back to my car. And we were there for four hours at the dentist for an extraction. And it was a long procedure,” said Orduna.

He said Sahara started throwing up that night. By the next morning, she was unresponsive.

“We were about seven minutes away from the hospital at the time. And they performed CPR, tried to resuscitate her for about, I would say about an hour, and she was gone,” said Wesley

Sahara’s autopsy report found she died of sepsis.

At home, there are photos of her with her mom. All other reminders have been put in storage – they’re too painful to see.

There is a handmade school project, and her favorite pair of shoes, that she will never wear again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Ross Fishman is a pediatric dentist not connected to the case.

He owns Fishman Pediatric Dentistry in Atlantic Beach.

“If a kid comes in with an abscessed tooth, and it’s draining locally, sometimes you can take that tooth right then and there and not even need antibiotics,” said Dr. Fishman.

He said it’s very rare to get sepsis after a procedure that Sahara had.

“We went and looked up the data, and you’re more likely - 66,000 times more likely to have a sepsis after a procedure like a hip, knee, or tonsil. It’s very rare,” said Dr. Fishman.

But he adds that every child’s body reacts differently.

“There’s always that 1 in a million chance. I feel bad for the family, and I feel bad for the practicing dentist. We all treat kids with the right heart,” said Dr. Fishman.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.