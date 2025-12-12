Jacksonville participating in global affordable housing study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been chosen as one of 32 cities worldwide to participate in the European Union’s EU Cities Gateway North America Program from 2025 to 2028, focusing on affordable and attainable housing.

The EU Cities Gateway Program aims to connect cities in Europe, the U.S., and Canada to develop solutions for urban challenges such as affordable housing, environmental resilience, digital innovation, and urban development.

“Jacksonville’s selection places us on a global stage as we continue our work to make housing more affordable for everyone,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Joshua Hicks, City of Jacksonville Affordable Housing Director, noted, “Collaboration with leading cities around the world will accelerate our momentum.”

As part of the Affordable and Attainable Housing cluster, Jacksonville will work with cities such as Laval, Toronto, Atlanta, Tampere, Barcelona, and Parma.

These cities will share best practices, explore new housing models, and design a pilot project to be implemented during the program.

EU Cities Gateway North America Program (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

The program’s activities are designed to foster collaboration and innovation, enabling Jacksonville to learn from cities with experience in design innovation and affordable housing solutions.

Colin Tarbert, CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority, stated, “This initiative aligns perfectly with Jacksonville’s commitment to expanding housing access.”

