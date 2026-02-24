Jacksonville police arrest man in deadly Springfield house fire saying blaze intentionally set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 49-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of murder and arson after authorities say he intentionally set fire to a Springfield home. Julius Lindo also faces eight counts of attempted murder in connection with the Friday blaze that killed 62-year-old Willie Haywood Jr.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol officers arrived to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with the house fire just before midnight on Friday. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered the body of Haywood inside the home.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators determined that Lindo intentionally set the residence on fire while nine people were inside.

Lindo was found on Sunday and taken into custody for an interview with investigators, police said. Following the interview, he was arrested and charged with one count of murder for the death of Haywood and one count of arson. He faces an additional eight counts of attempted murder, with each count representing one person who was inside the home when the fire began.

