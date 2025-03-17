Jacksonville police arrest two in June 2023 Durkeville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people remained in Duval County jail on no bond Monday charged with a June 2023 murder in Durkeeville. Breanna Harris, 34, and Dontarius Fiffer, 30, are facing Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery charges in the death of Antonio Waldon, 34.

On June 19, 2023, officers were called to West 6th Street in Durkeeville after someone had been shot. Officers arrived and they found Waldon sitting inside a car in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On Friday, with the cooperation of our partners at the State Attorney’s Office, we arrested Harris and Fiffer,” JSO stated Monday in a social media post.

