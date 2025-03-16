Ponte Vedra man posing as a tutor pleads guilty to child sex crime

Jacksonville, Fla. — Kevin Patrick Wilson of Ponte Vedra has pleaded guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.

According to federal court documents, in July 2024, Wilson posed as a woman when he answered a Facebook request by a mother seeking a tutor for her 11-year-old child. When the woman answered, Wilson told her to contact her “husband” by text message. Wilson then sent the woman a picture of himself and asked for a picture of the child. The woman contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Four days later, an undercover detective posing as the guardian of a 12-year-old child reached out to Wilson about tutoring services. The detective said Wilson began discussing sexual topics involving the “child” and agreed to a meeting with who Wilson thought was the child’s guardian. That’s when he was arrested.

Wilson, 39, faces ten years to life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in Jacksonville.

It was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. To learn more about it, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

