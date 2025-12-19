Jacksonville police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 2:12 p.m.: Jacksonville police say 10-year-old Ryan White has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Ryan White was reported missing around 11:35 a.m. Friday and was last seen in the area of Wilson Street near Moncrief Road, JSO said.

JSO said this is the second time he has been reported missing this week.

Ryan is described as 5′1″, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue shorts, and an unknown color hoodie.

Anyone with any information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

