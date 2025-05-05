Jacksonville Beach police close shopping center parking lot, investigating suspicious package

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach police closed the parking lot of a shopping center Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package. Police posted on social media just before 9 a.m. that the parking lot to the Pablo Village Shopping Center is closed.

“Officers are working an active investigation reference a suspicious item in the 1200 block of 3rd Street South,” the post states.

Police said there are no threats to the public and will give an update when they conclude the investigation.

