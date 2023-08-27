Jacksonville police investigating 3 seperate shootings in 3 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last night, August 26 at 10:46 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of East 16th Street in reference to a man being shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking down the street when he heard a single gunshot and was struck in his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, JSO does not yet have any available suspect information.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In reference to the second incident this morning, August 27 at 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Leon Road in reference to a woman being shot.

JSO’s preliminary investigation revealed a domestic incident occurred that resulted in the suspect firing multiple shots into the residence. A woman was struck multiple times and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been established and this appears to be an isolated incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In reference to the third incident, August 27 at 1:50 a.m., JSO officers responded to 10749 North Main Street, Bare Assets, in reference to a woman being shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was an altercation inside of the business which resulted in an unknown adult male suspect firing multiple shots at a vehicle. The woman was struck several times but was able to transport herself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO is unsure of what caused the altercation inside the business.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities are asking for anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.