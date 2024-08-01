Jacksonville police investigating after man confesses to shooting 2 people in Arlington

JAXKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he shot two people found in Arlington on Thursday afternoon.

According to JSO, a man flagged down officers around noon. The man said he shot two people on the 1200 block of Whitlock Avenue. Officers detained him.

Inside the home at the address, officers found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They were between the ages of 30 and 50, according to police.

The investigation is in its early stages. Detectives don’t know the circumstances of the incident or the relationship of those involved.

The incident is pending classification.

