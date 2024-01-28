Jacksonville police investigating: Teenagers involved in double shooting near Bankfield Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that last night around 11 p.m. officers responded to a person shot in the 4600 block of Bankhead Ave.

Prior to officers arriving, a teenage boy had reportedly driven himself to a hospital after getting shot in the back.

A second teen was transported from the scene to the hospital after getting shot multiple times in both the arm and torso. He is in stable condition.

The initial investigation has revealed that after an argument had occurred, both boys had been shot.

JSO states that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can email us at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

