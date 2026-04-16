Clerk shot in armed robbery at Southside gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gas station clerk is recovering at the hospital after being shot in his neck early Thursday. Jacksonville police were called to the CircleK gas station in the 3600 block of St. Johns Bluff Road at about 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found the clerk suffering with a single gunshot wound to his neck, police said. The clerk was taken to the hospital where he was being treated Thursday morning with a life threatening injury, police said.

Detectives said the gunman, who was wearing all black, a mask, and a backpack, entered the store, demanded money from the clerk, and then shot him.

There were no customers in the store and police said they were still trying to determine if the assailant got away with any money.

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The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting at another Southside CircleK.

Read: Fight inside Southside Jacksonville gas station turns deadly

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