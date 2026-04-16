First Alert Weather: Near record highs before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another cool morning and another nice day ahead.
- We’ll have lots of sun & warm temperatures well into the 80s.
- Humidity stays low so it won’t be unbearably hot (like it will be in a few months).
- Wildfire danger stays very high and becomes even more of a concern with higher winds this weekend.
- Temperatures edge up into the 90s this weekend.
- Then a cold front moves through late Sunday & Monday.
- Temps go down and onshore winds come back.
- But there’s no meaningful rain with this front.
- We may have a sprinkle or light passing shower late Sunday as the front moves through.
- Morning temps will dip down into the mid to low 50s with some 40s inland.
- The outlook remains bleak & dry on the rain front for at least 7-10 days.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm but Nice! High: 88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 59
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 63/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cooler. 59/74
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 53/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/81
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