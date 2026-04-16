First Alert Weather: Near record highs before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another cool morning and another nice day ahead.

We’ll have lots of sun & warm temperatures well into the 80s.

Humidity stays low so it won’t be unbearably hot (like it will be in a few months).

Wildfire danger stays very high and becomes even more of a concern with higher winds this weekend.

Temperatures edge up into the 90s this weekend.

Then a cold front moves through late Sunday & Monday.

Temps go down and onshore winds come back.

But there’s no meaningful rain with this front.

We may have a sprinkle or light passing shower late Sunday as the front moves through.

Morning temps will dip down into the mid to low 50s with some 40s inland.

The outlook remains bleak & dry on the rain front for at least 7-10 days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm but Nice! High: 88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 63/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cooler. 59/74

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 53/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/81

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, April 16 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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