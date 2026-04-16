Jacksonville man tells judge he’s not guilty of shooting 2-year-old stepson to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man told a Duval County judge Wednesday that he’s not guilty for the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old boy in March. The child, A’mhari Robinson, was struck by a bullet as his mother held him in their apartment in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest area on March 23.

The mother was feuding with Steven Dodson Jr., 21, when he shot a gun in her direction as she held the child, Jacksonville police said.

Dodson left the apartment located in the 1200 block of Labelle Street after the shooting and was later arrested and charged with the killing.

The court is aiming for a speedy trial starting in October. Dodson’s next court appearance is in May.

He’s facing the following charges:

Murder

Attempted Murder

Child Endangerment

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

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Steven Dodson Jr. Steven Dodson Jr., 21, is accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy to death Sunday (March 22, 2026) during a domestic dispute in Northwest Jacksonville. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Steven Dodson Jr. Steven Dodson Jr., 21, is accused of shooting 2-year-old A'mhari Robinson to death as his mother held him on March 23, 2026. He was the child's stepfather.

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