Jacksonville police investigating shooting in Magnolia Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

Police are responding to the 5000 block of Mahalia Drive, which is near West 45th Street and New Kings Road.

Officers will hold a briefing on the investigation at 10:45 a.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will have the latest information

