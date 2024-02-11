Jacksonville police investigating Spires Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Spires Avenue in reference to a man being shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he received surgery and is currently in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were walking together down the street when they got in an argument.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The argument escalated, the suspect displayed a firearm and fired a single shot at the victim striking him in the abdomen.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction of travel. Detectives responded to the scene, canvassed the area for video surveillance, and spoke with witnesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This is an isolated incident where both individuals know each other.

JSO is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.