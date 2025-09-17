Jacksonville police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 11-year-old Levi Holcomb, who was last seen Tuesday morning on University Boulevard near Fort Caroline Road.

Levi Holcomb was last seen leaving to take a bus to school, but he did not return home after school Monday afternoon, prompting his family to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Levi Holcomb is described as being 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen, Levi was wearing a red collared shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who knows where the child should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

