Jacksonville police officer arrested for boating under the influence, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christopher Merrow, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police officer, was arrested on Aug. 14 for boating under the influence, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

While on a routine patrol near the Thomas Creek Boat Ramp, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer saw a personal watercraft being driven by Merrow approaching the dock.

The FWC officer spoke with Merrow because the PWC was being operated illegally. After speaking with Merrow, the officer reported Merrow had multiple signs of impairment.

According to a news release, the officer determined Merrow was operating the PWC while under the influence.

Merrow has been employed as a police officer with JSO since Jan. 2018. He has been administratively reassigned while the criminal charges are being resolved.

This is the 12th arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee this year, according to JSO.

