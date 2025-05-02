Jacksonville police release body-cam video from Easter Sunday officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday released officer-worn body camera video from a police shooting that happened Easter Sunday.

It happened on Sandalwood Boulevard.

JSO said Andreas Wetzel told his wife he wanted to end his life through suicide by getting police to kill him.

After his family called 911, officers arrived. Wetzel was outside with a gun, refusing to comply with officers’ commands, JSO said.

Wetzel then fired his gun and that’s when the officers returned fire, hitting him once.

The body camera video shows the reactions from officers after Wetzel was shot.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Wetzel survived the shooting and has been charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.

