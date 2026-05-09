New details in Brantley County officer-involved shooting

NAHUNTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thomas Kenneth Bowen III, 37, of Blackshear, Georgia, was the suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday in Brantley County.

GBI is independently investigating the incident, which occurred after Brantley County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve outstanding arrest warrants.

GBI says deputies arrived at a home on Pat Harris Road in Nahunta to arrest Bowen. Bowen then got into his truck, which was towing a boat and trailer and fled, initiating a pursuit on Pat Harris Road and Hoke Road.

Officials from GBI say the pursuit ended when Bowen stopped his truck on Hoke Road, exited the vehicle and attempted to release the trailer. Deputies approached Bowen and issued several verbal commands, but Bowen reportedly refused to comply with the commands, leading deputies to attempt to tase him.

“Bowen continued to resist, pulled a firearm from his waistband, and pointed it at the deputies. Deputies then fired shots toward Bowen, hitting him,” GBI reports.

GBI says deputies provided medical assistance at the scene and emergency medical services were called, but Bowen died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact it at (912) 729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling one-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

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