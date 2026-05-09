Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigates isolated shooting on Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 20s was shot on the 1300 block of Kings Road at approximately 6:31 p.m. He is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believe the incident to be isolated and assure the community there is no further danger.

JSO says the victim, an adult black male, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest during a dispute with an unknown male. The suspect shot him a single time in the chest. The victim then ran from the area, later collapsing on a nearby street.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male wearing all black, who was last seen fleeing the area on foot after the shooting, according to JSO.

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The sheriff’s office says Crime Scene Detectives are actively processing the scene for evidence related to the shooting and the victim is not currently cooperating with detectives.

Detectives with the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are conducting interviews with several witnesses, searching for surveillance video and pursuing investigative leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or reach out to Crime Stoppers at one-866-845-TIPS.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and follow up on leads.

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