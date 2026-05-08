St. Augustine residents voice concerns over horse drawn carriage industry

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine City Commission on Friday held a workshop on proposed changes to Vehicles for Hire and Franchise Ordinances.

There was a central debate -- what should the future of the horse carriage industry in this historic city look like.

In the Alcazar Room of St Augustine City Hall, residents gathered to raise their concerns.

“All over the world of the United States they are recognizing that this is barbaric,” one resident said of horse carriages.

The changes being considered by the commission center around the health and welfare of horses. The proposed updates also include enhanced enforcement measures, stronger violation penalties, and updated driver qualification requirements, including background checks.

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“We had runaway carriages last December. The passenger was injured, trying to control the horse. Why does the passenger trying to control a runaway carriage, why are these incidents occurring,” another resident said.

Commissioners also discussed regulations surrounding other vehicles for hire like trains and trolleys, and pedi cabs.

The City told Action News Jax that the following action items were discussed and will be brought back to the commission in the format of a new ordinance for first reading at a future date:

Limits for pedicab operators and the number of cabs per operator

Restrictive noise regulations

Penalties violations

Exclusion areas for residential neighborhoods

Work periods and temperature cutoffs for horses

Insurance requirements

Limits for Tier 2 Franchise operators (number of vehicles per operator and passengers)

Tier for smaller operators, pedicabs

Limits for medallions per horse carriage franchise

Ownership transfer requirement for franchises

Methodology for selecting a franchise

Methodology for fees, as it relates to staff time

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