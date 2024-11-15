Jacksonville police release surveillance video of May murder suspects, seeks help from public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday they say shows suspects who killed a man in May. The video recovered from the area of the incident captured the suspects fleeing the area on foot, JSO stated in a news release. The victim was shot to death while sitting inside of his car in the 4600 block of Putnam Avenue, the news release states. JSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the video.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the pictured suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

surveillance screenshot Surveillance screenshot of suspect in May 2024 Jacksonville murder

