Jacksonville police respond to the death of an inmate at local hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Friday, November 17 just after 1:20 p.m., detectives with JSO’s Cold Case Unit were notified of, and responded to the report of the death of an inmate at a local hospital.

Reports state that upon arrival, detectives learned the inmate was arrested on April 7, and booked in the Jacksonville Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

On July 21, the inmate was transported to a local hospital due to pre-existing medical issues. The inmate received medical treatment for several months while under hospital care.

Unfortunately, today, November 17, the inmate passed away. The hospital’s medical staff pronounced the time of death at 12:53 p.m.

Matthews was originally taken into custody on April 7, following his arrest for:

Armed Possession of Illegal Narcotics

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Aggravated Stalking

Written Threats

Resisting Without Violence

Violation of Injunction for Protection Against Stalking and several other citations

Preliminary information indicates that Matthews may have experienced an undetermined medical episode due to his on-going medical conditions.

Prior to the initial transport of Matthews to the local hospital, he did not have any use of force incidents involving other inmates or officers.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determination of death will be followed by a final report, currently the cause of death is undetermined.

As more information becomes available, it will be released.

