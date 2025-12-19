Jacksonville police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a 12-year-old boy who was first reported missing Thursday after he didn’t come home from school.

Isaiah Edwards was last seen near Argyle Forest Boulevard and Staples Mill Drive, JSO said.

He is described as 4′9″ and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, a gray uniform shirt, khaki pants and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with any information on Isaiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO (904) 630-0500.

