Jacksonville police seek information about shots fired into homes

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several incidents involving shootings into occupied homes.

Now, detectives are looking for the two people pictured above. Officers believe they may have information about those shootings.

The photos show a man and a woman. The woman appears to have tattoos on both of her hands.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax has reached out to JSO to learn more about this investigation, and where the shootings took place.

In the meantime, if you recognize the people in the photos, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can leave an anonymous tip and potentially receive a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Read: Young person found dead in vacant house in Northwest Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.