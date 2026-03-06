Jacksonville police seized more than 100 illegal gambling machines at these 16 businesses in 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dubbed the sting, “Operation Reel of Fortune. The crackdown netted the seizure of more than 100 illegal gambling machines withing three days at 16 business, a JSO news release states.
“Some of these spots are legitimate businesses, like restaurants, bars and gas stations,” the news release states. Police said multiple people were arrested on felony charges during the crackdown.
“These machines and the criminals who make these machines available prey on those who are vulnerable,” the news release states. “They target those on a fixed income or with addiction concerns just to turn a profit.”
The following is the list of business busted during the raid:
- Sam’s Discount Food Mart on Arlington Road
- Lucky Food Mart on St. Johns Bluff Road
- Cliff’s Bar and Grill on Monument Road
- Captain Odies on Mayport Road
- Shores Pub on Old St. Augustine Road
- Monkey’s Uncle on San Jose Boulevard
- Tienda Restaurant on Powers Avenue
- Sunoco on Moncrief Road
- Speedway on US Highway 90
- Bald Eagle Pub on Timuquana Road
- Rascal’s pub on Confederate Point Road
- Jammes Pub on San Juan Avenue
- The Jug Saloon on Lenox Avenue
- Greybeards Bar on Commonwealth Avenue
- Onyx Nails on Edgewood Avenue West
- An illegal game house on Edgewood Avenue North
