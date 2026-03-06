Jacksonville police seized more than 100 illegal gambling machines at these 16 businesses in 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dubbed the sting, “Operation Reel of Fortune. The crackdown netted the seizure of more than 100 illegal gambling machines withing three days at 16 business, a JSO news release states.

“Some of these spots are legitimate businesses, like restaurants, bars and gas stations,” the news release states. Police said multiple people were arrested on felony charges during the crackdown.

“These machines and the criminals who make these machines available prey on those who are vulnerable,” the news release states. “They target those on a fixed income or with addiction concerns just to turn a profit.”

The following is the list of business busted during the raid:

Sam’s Discount Food Mart on Arlington Road

Lucky Food Mart on St. Johns Bluff Road

Cliff’s Bar and Grill on Monument Road

Captain Odies on Mayport Road

Shores Pub on Old St. Augustine Road

Monkey’s Uncle on San Jose Boulevard

Tienda Restaurant on Powers Avenue

Sunoco on Moncrief Road

Speedway on US Highway 90

Bald Eagle Pub on Timuquana Road

Rascal’s pub on Confederate Point Road

Jammes Pub on San Juan Avenue

The Jug Saloon on Lenox Avenue

Greybeards Bar on Commonwealth Avenue

Onyx Nails on Edgewood Avenue West

An illegal game house on Edgewood Avenue North

