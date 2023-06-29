Jacksonville political adviser Susie Wiles was present during exchange at center of Trump docs case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax has confirmed Jacksonville political juggernaut Susie Wiles was the PAC representative present during an exchange at the center of the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump.

Trump faces 37 counts ranging from obstruction to willful retention of national defense information.

While Wiles isn’t alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing, her being present during the incident could mean she’ll be called to testify in the former President’s upcoming criminal trial.

She declined to comment when Action News Jax contacted her directly.

I’m not commenting - that’s what my lawyers said and I’m beefing their advice,” Wiles told Action News Jax in a text message.

In the exchange detailed in the indictment former President Donald Trump is alleged to have shown Wiles a classified map of an unknown country in 2021.

According to the indictment, Trump allegedly suggests he, “should not be showing the map to the PAC Representative and to not get too close”.

The indictment alleges Wiles did not have a security clearance or any need-to-know classified information about the military operation detailed on the map.

Action News Jax’s source disputed that assertion, claiming Wiles does have some degree of security clearance, due to the fact she works closely with a former President.

Wiles has deep ties to local, state and national politics and was famously described as, “the most powerful Republican you don’t know”.

“Wiles is a huge inside player in the GOP. Has been for a long time,” said UNF political science professor Sean Freeder.

Freeder noted Wiles served in the administrations of former Jacksonville Mayors John Delaney and John Peyton.

He added she is also credited with helping elect former Florida Governor Rick Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis.

“She has, you know, fingerprints all over Northeast Florida, Florida generally. She ran a lobbying firm, Ballard, for about a decade in Tallahassee. So, she’s very well connected in local, state and national politics,” said Freeder.

Freeder said he expects if Wiles were to testify, the lines between the trial and the campaign could easily become blurred.

“She is going to be looking at the way, I think, almost to kind of play herself in the trial in a way that would minimize damage to Trump, but also maybe maximize sympathy towards him. I see it as an opportunity perhaps to get a few extra votes,” said Freeder.

