Jacksonville political adviser Susie Wiles was present during exchange at center of Trump docs case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has confirmed Jacksonville political juggernaut Susie Wiles was the PAC representative present during an exchange at the center of the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump.

Trump faces 37 counts ranging from obstruction to willful retention of national defense information. Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan confirmed Wiles is the person identified in the indictment.

In an exchange detailed in the indictment, former President Donald Trump allegedly showed an unidentified PAC Representative a classified map of an unknown country in 2021.

Action News Jax has confirmed that PAC Representative is Wiles.

According to the indictment Trump allegedly states he, “should not be showing the map to the PAC Representative and to not get too close.”

Wiles, who lives in Jacksonville, has deep ties to local, state and national politics and was famously described as “the most powerful Republican you don’t know.”

She previously served as an advisor to former Jacksonville Mayor John Peyton and is credited with helping elect former Florida Governor Rick Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis.

Wiles also ran the Trump campaign’s Florida operations in 2016 and currently serves as senior advisor for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The indictment alleges Wiles did not have security clearance or any need-to-know classified information about the military operation detailed on the map. Action News Jax’s source disputed that assertion, and argued that Wiles would be required to have some degree of security clearance because she works closely with a former President.

