Jacksonville Public Library group hosting Big Bag Book Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library will host its Big Bag Book Sale from Thursday through Saturday. The event takes place at the organization’s store located at 3435 University Blvd. N, Jacksonville.

The sale allows shoppers to fill provided bags with books and other media for a flat fee. Pricing and access hours are divided into sessions for members of the organization and the general public over the three-day period.

Members Only Night is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. During this preview session, members can fill one paper bag with books for $12 and receive a second bag for free.

The sale opens to the general public on Friday from 4 p.m. to p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items available for purchase include books, movies, board games and other media.

Pricing for the final two days of the sale varies based on membership status. Members can fill one bag for $15 and get a second bag for free. Non-members who purchase two bags for $15 each will receive a third bag at no additional cost.

Big Bag Book Sale Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is hosting its Big Bag Book Sale Feb. 19 through Feb. 21, 2026. (Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library)

