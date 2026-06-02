Jacksonville Public Library hosting reading parties to kick off summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library is kicking off summertime with lots of fun events.

There are summer reading parties planned at 21 branches.

There is a book sale at the Mandarin branch library on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The River City Readers Bookmobile will be around the city all summer long.

To get details on these events and others at your nearest library branch, visit the JPL website.

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