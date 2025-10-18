Jacksonville Public Library warns of possible delays after supplier announces end of operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Public Library customers may experience delays in receiving new materials following the announcement that Baker & Taylor, the library’s primary book wholesaler, will cease operations by the end of 2025.

Baker & Taylor’s unexpected closure is affecting libraries nationwide, including Jacksonville, which has relied on the company for many years to supply books and other materials efficiently and cost-effectively.

While Jacksonville Public Library maintains smaller contracts with other vendors, the sudden closure of Baker & Taylor will impact how quickly newly published books reach the library’s shelves.

The library, along with more than 6,000 other libraries, is transitioning to new wholesalers, which may cause some delays in receiving new materials.

Despite the disruptions, there will be no delays or interruptions to the library’s popular e-book and e-audiobook apps, such as Libby and Hoopla.

The library has assured patrons that it will monitor any slowdowns and attempt to reduce their impact on library services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]