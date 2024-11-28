Jacksonville residents have an average holiday budget, according to WalletHub study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a good opportunity for Americans to do holiday shopping. Just in time for the shopping season, WalletHub is ranking cities by holiday budget.

The personal finance company calculated the maximum holiday budget for 558 American cities based on five key characteristics of the population: income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Jacksonville is ranked near the middle of cities with the biggest budget at number 242. According to WalletHub, the average budget per person in Jacksonville is $1,333.

Here are the rankings of other cities in Florida:

19: Weston --- $3,066

71: Boca Raton --- $2,065

95: Plantation --- $1.825

138: Pembroke Pines --- $1,633

143: Riverview --- $1,611

150: West Palm Beach --- $1,596

153: Brandon --- $1,586

162: Fort Lauderdale --- $1,541

179: Sunrise --- $1,478

191: Delray Beach --- $1,452

206: Tampa --- $1,423

215: Clearwater --- $1,400

223: St. Petersburg --- $1,384

231: Orlando --- $1,361

240: Miami --- $1,338

259: Largo --- $1,281

300: Pompano Beach --- $1,196

308: Miramar --- $1,178

320: Deerfield Beach --- $1,155

349: Coral Springs --- $1,099

360: Hialeah --- $1,082

374: Davie --- $1,065

411: Gainesville --- $966

413: Port St. Lucie --- $961

421: Cape Coral --- $947

423: Homestead --- $940

436: Deltona --- $922

441: Miami Beach --- $916

449: Palm Coast --- $890

451: Spring Hill --- $887

455: Miami Gardens --- $878

456: Palm Bay --- $877

462: Boynton Beach --- $867

473: Melbourne --- $831

486: Fort Myers --- $811

498: Hollywood --- $791

501: Lehigh Acres --- $786

503: Kissimmee --- $782

510: Lakeland --- $756

511: Tallahassee --- $755

558: Lauderhill --- $217

Newton, Massachusetts has the highest budget at $4,206. It has the third-highest median annual household income in the nation of over $185,000.

According to WalletHub, holiday sales are expected to reach more than $980 billion this year.

