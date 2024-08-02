Jacksonville residents say they aren’t worried but are prepared for a potential tropical storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tropical wave and potentially a tropical storm are heading our way- First Alert Weather reports.

Many people living in San Marco told Action News Jax they are not worried because they are used to this weather. However, they are prepared with sandbags, food, water, and extra charging ports if the power goes out.

Businesses in San Marco are preparing for some amount of rain late this weekend.

Latresha Watson, cashier at the Flame Broiler, said her restaurant started preparations Friday morning.

“We’ve been checking all the boxes. We’re making sure the drains in the back are clear and flushed out and then we’re also preparing to bring in our sandbags. Everything should be good before we close Saturday night,” said Watson.

The Action News Jax First Alert weather team reports our area can expect heavy rains Sunday with sporadic flooding and waterspouts or tornados possibly. Overall, winds should be gusty but not severe.

“We don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy. We’re concerned about everybody’s safety- employees as well as our customers. If necessary, because of the weather, we will close early,” said Watson.

Long-time San Marco resident Cornelis Vaughn said he is not too worried but he plans to switch gears if the weather gets extreme.

“If it gets really bad, I’ll get sandbags but honestly, I just have to make sure my pets are fine. I will have my backup power for my phone if the electricity goes out,” said Vaughn.

Residents are asked to be prepared by knowing the foundation of their homes and their community’s flood risk zone.

Flash floods can be dangerous and fast-moving, so you are encouraged to establish a place of higher ground if it is necessary.

