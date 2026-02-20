Jacksonville restaurant faces Valentine’s Day pricing complaints; owners cite menu confusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day, but for some Jacksonville diners, so was sticker shock at Dolce Vita Modern Italian.

Customer Anthony Galdi said what was meant to be a romantic dinner with his wife ended with questions about the check.

It came after he says a chicken fettuccini alfredo listed at $35 on the menu appeared on his receipt for $72.50. He showed Action News Jax a receipt totaling $188.14 before tip and said the final total was just over $215 after tip.

“For chicken alfredo, which was $35 on the menu, it got bumped up to $72. That was the biggest concern we had,” Galdi said. “I don’t think anyone thinks chicken Alfredo is worth $75 in any aspect.”

Galdi is one of several diners who claim the restaurant’s advertised Valentine’s special of $145 per couple was misleading.

“My wife didn’t want to create too big of a ruckus because things happen,” Galdi said. “If there are mistakes, own up to them.”

Action News Jax asked restaurant owner Antonio Cortez why the menu lists chicken Alfredo at $35 while the receipt showed nearly double the price.

“If you were a single person, that was the price,” Antonio Cortez said. “We were not going to give you that deal for a couple if you were only alone. That was for singles.”

Cortez said the Valentine’s Day pricing structure included an appetizer and dessert as part of the couple’s special.

Co-owner Anahi Cortez acknowledged the confusion and said she made a mistake in how the special was communicated.

“I know I made a mistake. That was on me,” Anahi Cortez said.

The owners said the situation stemmed from a misunderstanding over how the Valentine’s Day special was worded, not an attempt to overcharge customers, and emphasized they want to remain transparent and stay in business long term.

They also pointed out to Action News Jax that their restaurant has a number of positive reviews to counter the recent criticism.

They also said they’ve been in business for around 10 months and are here to serve the community and their customers with love and positivity.

