Jacksonville Sheriff to lead Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk in Ortega Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will lead a Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Saturday, October 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the Ortega Forest neighborhood.

The walk aims to engage the community in crime prevention efforts and will start and end at John Stockton Elementary School, located at 4827 Carlisle Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210.

Participants are encouraged to join the walk to discuss neighborhood safety and crime prevention strategies with law enforcement officials.

Parking will be available at John Stockton Elementary School, and a map of the route has been provided to assist participants.

