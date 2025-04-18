Jacksonville Sheriff says he’s open to policy changes following inmate death investigation

Nearly two weeks after Sheriff TK Waters informed the public of an incident involving an inmate and 9 corrections employees at the Duval County jail, we are hearing from Sheriff TK Waters directly about what, if any, changes to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office policy could come from this.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On April 7th, Duval County Jail inmate Charles Faggart was sent to the hospital in critical condition, and 9 JSO correction employees were removed from their positions and stripped of their corrections authority. Faggart spent three days on life support before dying from his injuries.

Since then, JSO has released a redacted incident report revealing some details of the moments leading up to his injuries and the names of the 9 correction employees involved.

Related: Report reveals incident that preceded Duval inmate Charles Faggart’s death stretched over 2 hours

We asked the Sheriff if he is considering reassessing JSO policy or retraining corrections employees as a result of this incident. He tells me the results of the investigation will determine that.

“We’re always looking at policies,” said Sheriff Waters. “Our directors and our chiefs, they get together, they look over our policies, see what needs to be updated and changed. We’ll do that, but we do that after every incident. Whether it’s an officer-involved shooting, whether it’s any incidents. We always look for improvements and ways to get better.”

The sheriff is also promising full transparency on what they find once the investigation is complete.

Related: “He deserved so much more than this”: Hundreds protest, demanding justice for Charles Faggart

“I’m going to tell you exactly what happened when we get to the end and the conclusion of it, which is very, very important,” said Sheriff Waters. “Conclusion, full investigation, all details, all facts before we make decisions on what happens next. So that’s what we’re waiting for and when that’s done, you guys will be getting a notification. I’ll bring you guys in. I’ll run you through the entire sequence of events.”

As for when that investigation could wrap up, the Sheriff says he is unsure as there are a lot of independent agencies also involved.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.