Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces Town Hall meetings across Districts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff T.K. Waters, has announced a series of town hall meetings to be held in each of the six districts. These meetings will provide a platform for community members to engage with Sheriff Waters, district commanders, and other JSO members.

The town halls will serve as an opportunity for JSO to present a one-year update on the new patrol response boundaries, introduce enhanced public safety initiatives, and strengthen the connection between officers and the communities they serve.

The schedule for the town hall meetings is as follows:

District 1: August 1, 2024, 6 p.m., at the Main Library (303 N. Laura St.)

District 2: August 8, 2024, 6 p.m., at The Church of Eleven22 (651 Commerce Center Dr., Suite 100)

District 3: August 15, 2024, 6 p.m., at the Sheraton Jacksonville Hotel (10605 Deerwood Park Blvd.)

District 4: August 22, 2024, 6 p.m., at First Coast Christian School (7587 Blanding Blvd.)

District 5: August 29, 2024, 6 p.m., at the Paxon Revival Center (5461 Commonwealth Ave.)

District 6: September 5, 2024, 6 p.m., at the North Jax Baptist Church (8531 N. Main St.)

For more information about the six police patrol districts, visit JSO’s “Find My District” page here.

