Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest man for back-to-back murders in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars for back-to-back murders that happened in November.

The Jacksonville sheriff’s office says Curtis Asberry III killed two people in two days last month.

Detectives say Asberry killed 27-year-old Maurice Solomon on November 15th.

Solomon’s body was found on the side of the road near Phoenix Ave and 15th Street.

The next day, someone found 35-year-old Tiffany Felton dead under the bridge near Blanding Boulevard.

“They killed her and left her under a bridge like she was a piece of trash,”. “She is not trash. She is a human being,” said AJ Jordan with the community activist group MAD Dads.

According to an arrest report, JSO arrested Asberry the next day. He ran from officers and threw a gun into a pond that was later recovered.

He has been in jail since then on charges unrelated to the murders, including burglary, tampering with evidence, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Asberry was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder back in 2013. He also has had a history of dating violence, including stalking.

He is due back in court on the 17th for his arraignment.

We reached out to JSO to find out if there was a link between Asberry and the two victims.

