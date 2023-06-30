Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests man for murder of last November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on November 2022 at 1600 Myrtle Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a person dead.

As officers were investigating and identified Devonte Ledbetter as a person of interest.

Ledbetter was subsequently arrested on unrelated burglary charges.

According to JSO, detectives wanted to build a strong case against Ledbetter.

On June 29, while Ledbetter was already in custody at the Duval County jail, he was officially re-arrested for Murder.

