Local

Local reaction to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions

Supreme Court Affirmative Action People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major Supreme Court ruling dealing with affirmative action was struck down today.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This will no longer allow colleges and universities to consider race in the college admissions process.

Action News Jax spoke with students at the University of North Florida today and many of those people believe we are going back in time. They think it will mean less diversity at colleges and universities across the county, including locally at UNF.

Watch Action News Jax at 10 p.m. for more on this story and what many students believe is a setback for diversity in schools of higher learning.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps

Most Read