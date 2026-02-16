Jacksonville Sheriff’s office arrests man on sexual battery, voyeurism charges after investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of sexual battery and voyeurism following a June 2025 investigation.

According to JSO, detectives learned last June that several women engaged in consensual sexual acts with 32-year-old Evan Daniel Kaufman. He would record the occurrences, understanding that they would remain private. Allegedly, Kaufman uploaded the videos to pornographic websites and would include the woman’s name.

Detectives also found out that Kaufman sexually battered a woman while she was unconscious and under the influence of alcohol. JSO says another victim claimed that he committed video voyeurism while she was unconscious and under the influence of alcohol.

JSO’s Special Assault Unit arrested Kaufman on Wednesday, February 11. He faces charges of Sexual Battery, Sexual Cyber Harassment, and Video Voyeurism.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who believes Kaufman may have assaulted or posted images of them online to contact their Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168.

