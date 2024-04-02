Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cracks down on street racing in Saturday arrests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to mounting concerns over street racing incidents, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has intensified efforts to combat the dangerous activity affecting the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Over the weekend, JSO conducted a targeted deployment to address the issue, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures.

Despite efforts to deter participation in illegal street racing, JSO encountered several offenders during Saturday, March 30 deployment. Utilizing officers from various units including Patrol, Traffic, K9, and the Air Unit, JSO took decisive action to address the problem head-on.

The enforcement operation yielded significant results, including:

5 misdemeanor arrests

7 felony arrests

Seizure of 2 firearms

Confiscation of 40 grams of marijuana

Execution of 1 arrest warrant

Issuance of 33 citations

Towing and impounding of 8 vehicles

JSO officials emphasized their commitment to ensuring public safety and reiterated their resolve to combat reckless driving behaviors that endanger lives.

Action News Jax is actively pursuing further details, including arrest reports and mugshots, related to the recent arrests.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious driving activity or provide information on individuals involved in street racing by contacting JSO at 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Street Racing Is A Crime!!



And #JSO takes this dangerous activity serious. Due to various citizen traffic complaints, social media postings and on-view incidents by officers working throughout our community, we routinely work deployments across the city to curtail these planned… pic.twitter.com/YgfdyPwRTa — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 2, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.