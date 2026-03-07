Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting on Vernis Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting at 200 Vernis Avenue on Friday evening, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to Vernis Ave in reference to a person being shot around 5:45 p.m.

JSO found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the scene and will update the story as more information is released. Be sure to catch the 10 p.m. news on Action News Jax streaming.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]