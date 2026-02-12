Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death, no foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating an in-custody death that happened on Wednesday.

According to JSO, 80-year-old Jimmie Lee Ponder was awaiting trial on two counts of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Requirements after he was arrested on October 31.

Ponder was taken to a local hospital for an existing medical issue. He remained under their care until his death.

JSO says detectives with the Cold Case Unit believe no foul play was involved at this time. Ponder’s official cause of death will be determined after an investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

