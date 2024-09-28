Man in critical condition after argument-turned-shooting in Ortega Farms area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Ortega Farms that left a man in his mid-twenties in critical condition after an argument escalated into violence.

According to JSO, officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:00 a.m. and found an adult male in his mid-twenties suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

JSO reports that the shooting followed an argument among known individuals. All parties involved have been detained and are cooperating with detectives.

Crime Scene Detectives have processed the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. JSO is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (904) 630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

